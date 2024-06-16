Arsenal still holds key advantage over Chelsea as both clubs fight for Olise

The winger showcased his talent with impressive performances for the Eagles last season and was expected to represent France at Euro 2024. Although he did not make the Les Bleus squad, his skill has attracted attention from top European clubs.

Arsenal has long viewed Olise as a potential backup for Bukayo Saka. The Gunners aim to sign a new winger this summer to help manage Saka’s workload, and Olise fits the profile they are looking for.

Chelsea is also interested in the young attacker. According to a report in The Sun, both London clubs are keen on signing him. Chelsea has been investing heavily in young talents like Olise and has the financial resources to secure his transfer, presenting strong competition for Arsenal.

However, the report suggests that Olise prefers to join a club competing in the Champions League, which gives Arsenal an advantage over Chelsea in the race for his signature. This desire to play in Europe’s top competition could be a decisive factor in his decision-making process.