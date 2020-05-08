Arsenal still in contact with starlet they offered a trial to before Covid19 struck

Kosovan teenager, Ismet Lushaku has revealed that he is still in contact with the Gunners despite his proposed trial falling through.

The 19-year-old was invited to come to Arsenal for a trial with their Under 23 side just before the coronavirus outbreak, and it was understandably called off after Mikel Arteta fell ill with the virus.

The Gunners have reportedly been monitoring the midfielder for a long time before they made their move for him this year.

They invited him eventually to spend some time training with their youth team. However, a few days before he was to report to England, Arteta fell ill and the club players were asked to self-isolate.

The midfielder told Fotbollskanalen: “They had been looking at me for a while and wanted to see me in their environment,

“I then received an invitation to go and train and play with the U23s team.

“Three days before I would go Mikel Arteta received corona.

“And after that I was told that no one could come in anymore for trial games and those who were there for trial games should go home, as they did not want to risk me being infected or that I could be infected and infect people there.

“Then there was nothing right then. They still have contact with my agents.”

The Gunners have asked their players to isolate for more than 50 days now and they have only just returned to outdoor training.

The youth divisions have been cancelled for the rest of the season and that could scupper a move for the player, at least for this year.