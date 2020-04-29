Arsenal still in the hunt to sign defender despite Everton offer

Arsenal has been given hopes of signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes after it emerged that the defender is yet to decide on his next move.

The Brazilian has been a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton and recent reports claimed that he was all set to join the Toffees.

Everton reportedly had a bid in the region of £30 million accepted for his signature, however, a report via Le10Sport is refuting that claim.

The report claims that although it was believed that he would move Everton, the player’s future is still very much undecided.

It claims that Gabriel visited Everton, and he even had a chat with Carlo Ancelotti, but the defender is still taking his time to decide on his next move.

Arsenal has made him one of their top defensive targets ahead of next season as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team for the challenge ahead.

Arsenal is, however, battling top teams including Chelsea for his signature and, understandably, the player wants to take his time to pick the right team as his next club.

It remains unclear if Arsenal has also tabled a bid for the defender, but it would be a delight for Mikel Arteta to land him or any other top defender in the summer.