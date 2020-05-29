Arsenal still in the hunt with Napoli to sign Brazilian defender

Arsenal are still in the hunt to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille this summer, despite recent reports claiming Napoli were clear favourites for his signature.

The 22 year-old has been enjoying a fine season in France in Ligue 1 side Lille, and has been attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Everton, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked in recent months, before Napoli were claimed to have agreed terms with the defender over a move.

Latest reports however claim that the deal with Napoli is yet to be finalised, and Arsenal are ready to rival the offer to try and bring him to the Emirates instead.

Arsenal are no strangers to signing defenders from France, nor are they unknown to club Lille having signed Nicolas Pepe from the club only last summer.

William Saliba is already set to join up with the squad following the end of his loan deal with St Etienne, and he is thoroughly expected to make an immediate impact on the first-team next season, while Arsenal are also said to be looking to make wholesale changes in defence.

This week it has been reported that David Luiz is set to leave the club this summer at the end of his contract, while we are also claimed to be willing to listen to offers for Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis.

All of these departures would leave us with Saliba and Calum Chambers alone from the senior options, although a permanent deal for Pablo Mari is also expected following his success since recently breaking into the first-team on loan from Flamengo.

Would Gabriel be a good signing? Would he be the ideal partner for Saliba or Mari?

Patrick