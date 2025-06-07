Arsenal still in the race for £67m defender, as Chelsea and Palace circle

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Ousmane Diomande refuses to fade, but the Gunners may need to act swiftly with fresh competition now emerging from both Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

The Sporting CP defender has been on Arsenal’s radar since last year, with Mikel Arteta understood to be a keen admirer. According to Just Arsenal Sources, the Ivorian has a release clause of around £67 million, and although Sporting are reluctant to sell, there’s a growing feeling that a Premier League move could be on the cards this summer.

Arteta’s defensive vision under threat?

Arteta is known to be planning a few strategic tweaks to his backline ahead of next season, particularly with questions still surrounding the long-term futures of Jakub Kiwior. Diomande’s profile fits the bill perfectly. He’s quick, composed in possession, and already looks well suited to English football thanks to his physicality and tactical intelligence.

But Chelsea have now stepped up their interest, viewing Diomande as a long-term partner for Benoît Badiashile. Given their recent transfer habits, a big-money move from Stamford Bridge wouldn’t come as a surprise.

More surprisingly, Crystal Palace have also entered the conversation. While it may seem an unlikely destination, the Eagles are on the hunt for a marquee signing to anchor their defence under Oliver Glasner. Their scouting team reportedly believe Diomande could be convinced with the promise of guaranteed minutes and a central role.

Arsenal must make a decision

For Arsenal, this may now come down to whether they are prepared to move decisively. Diomande is still only 21, but his stock is rising quickly. If Arsenal wait too long, they could easily find themselves priced out or leapfrogged by more aggressive suitors.

With Champions League football to offer and a clear project under Arteta, the Gunners should still be favourites if they make their interest concrete. But with Chelsea’s financial power and Palace’s growing ambition, Arsenal must decide whether Diomande is a priority or a luxury.

What do you think Gooners? Is Diomande worth the big investment? Or should we be focusing elsewhere this summer?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…