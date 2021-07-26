Arsenal still in the race for Euro 2020 winner but he has given them a response

Arsenal remains keen to add Manuel Locatelli to their squad this summer despite the overwhelming odds that are against them as Juventus and Sassuolo negotiate his transfer.

After his fine performance at Euro 2020, several teams in England and other countries became linked with a move for him.

Arsenal showed their seriousness by making their interest official and they have maintained it.

Gazzetta.it reports that the Gunners remain keen to sign him, but he has told them that he has no interest in moving to the Emirates at the moment.

Locatelli has maintained that his first choice is joining Juventus and he seems to believe that the Old Lady will eventually agree with Sassuolo over his signature.

Juventus is pricing the talented midfielder too low and that has been the reason why an agreement hasn’t been reached between both clubs yet, but they are still negotiating.

Arsenal has signed Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, but they are very likely to get more midfielders through the door before this transfer window closes.

They remain in the hunt for Houssem Aouar and could lose both Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka.

If both midfielders leave, then they might be forced to sign up to two more players as replacements.