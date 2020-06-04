Arsenal still in the running for target despite Chelsea contact

Arsenal are still in the hunt to sign Said Benrahma from Brentford this summer, but face tough competition with Chelsea having made contact already.

The Championship outfit signed the winger from Nice for a lowly £1.5 Million fee in the summer of 2018, and he has amassed a tally of 21 goals and 25 assists in his 79 appearances in all competitions thus far.

His performances has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Aston Villa linked the Express claims.

La Gazzette du Fennec claims however that the Blues have actually made contact with his current club over a potential deal.

Arsenal may well have to step up on their interest in fear of losing out with our rivals already opening proceedings, although with the club having slapped a £35 Million asking price on his head, we may struggle to validate paying such a fee this summer.

Our club is expected to have a strict budget going into the new window, following the suspension of football, paired with the loss of matchday income for the remainder of the season as well as the prospect of no fans going into the new campaign also.

Bretnford may have to lower their expectation when it comes to asking prices also however, with the Championship side also expected to have incurred losses thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the £35 Million may prove to put off potential suitors, and they may have to be flexible.

Would Benrahma be a good addition to our squad? Do we even need more wingers in our side?

Patrick