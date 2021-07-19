Arsenal still insists on selling Bellerin and it’s a problem to his main suitor

Arsenal could be stuck with Hector Bellerin if they maintain their current stance on selling him.

The full-back has a strong interest from Inter Milan who wants him to replace the departed Achraf Hakimi.

Bellerin has been a long-term target of the Italian club and they seem to be keen to finally add him to their squad this summer.

Corriere dello Sport as reported by Sempreinter claims that both clubs have reached a deadlock in talks to sign him as the Gunners continue to demand a guaranteed payment.

Inter wants a loan deal with an option of a permanent transfer at the end of its tenure.

However, with just two years left on his current deal, Arsenal doesn’t think that offer makes financial sense to them and the Gunners are insisting he joins them on a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy.

The report says Inter also want Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea on a similar agreement, but the Blues are similarly unwilling to accept their offer.

Both players are their primary targets to replace Hakimi, but they might fail to sign either.

Not being able to sell Bellerin this summer might force Arsenal to lose money from his eventual transfer as he might leave for a smaller fee next summer or for free in 2023.