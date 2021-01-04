Arsenal still interested in 24 year old Valencia man, club is willing to sell

Arsenal is still very much interested in a move for Carlos Soler, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is the backbone of the current Valencia side after they were forced to sell a number of their top stars for financial reasons.

Their problems haven’t gone away and they will still sell some of their remaining players for the right offer.

El Desmarque via Sun Sports claims that Arsenal still wants to sign him as they look for new midfield recruits.

The Gunners had been interested in his signature in the summer transfer window, but the move never materialised.

As he continues to shine with six goals and five assists across 13 games in all competitions, he is making himself more interesting to the Gunners.

Arsenal has had to rely on Emile Smith Rowe as their creative midfielder in recent games.

Although the teenager has done the job well, they risk burning him out with too much responsibility, and Soler might be the midfielder who joins them to help with the creative burden.

Mesut Ozil is still at the Emirates and it remains unclear if Mikel Arteta will recall him this month.

If they sign Soler, then the German will have to look for another team or remain on the sidelines for the rest of his Arsenal career.