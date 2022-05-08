Arsenal still interested in midfielder they previously tried to sign

Arthur Melo remains on the radar of Arsenal and Tuttomercatoweb claims they will move for him again at the end of this season.

The Brazilian was on their radar in the last transfer window and they tried to add him to their squad.

However, the transfer never happened, and he remained at Juventus for the rest of this season.

Mikel Arteta still wants to work with the former Barcelona man and Arsenal will now make another attempt to add him to their squad.

The report claims Juventus wants around 40m euros for his signature, but the Gunners value him around just above half that price.

These clubs are still apart in their valuation of the player, but the report says talks will continue with both parties interested in finding a solution.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur would be a great addition to our midfield and he would be the perfect experienced player to add to that position.

He has not been in his best form at Juve because of their style of play. That should be different when he moves to the Emirates.

But we need to find an agreement with Juve before we can think about the role he would play in our team.