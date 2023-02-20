Arsenal still interested in signing top Bundesliga midfielder (plus video)

Although the summer transfer window is still months away, there are some fascinating transfer updates. So, looking at Arsenal’s lineup, which position do you believe needs to be strengthened?

If there is one position that nearly every Arsenal fan believes will be strengthened this summer, it is their midfield. Nearly every transfer story concerning Arsenal involves a midfielder, and the newest player to enter the mix is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom.

The 22-year-old wants to leave the German club in the summer, and Arsenal is interested in signing him. Apparently Arsenal have admired the midfielder since last summer, when they reportedly tried to sign him. He said this about his failed move to Arsenal last year: “It’s always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say. Right now, I’m in a good place in Frankfurt, but it’s great that there are clubs like them that are watching me.

“Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I’m fine.”

According to Sport Witness, the Danish international is interested in a move to the Premier League. But Arsenal may need to come up with a compelling offer (of around €30 – €35 million) because Frankfurt has him under contract until 2026.

If he joins Arsenal, his stats this season—9 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances—indicate he will bring a bag full of goals.

If all goes right, Arsenal will win the league and qualify for the Champions League next season. Arteta will need a large roster full of excellent players next season in order to maximise rotation and maintain the Champions League’s top level. Lindstrom might be one of the quality signings needed to make this happen.

Have you seen Lindstrom play? If not, you’re in luck, because here’s a video of his skills….

Sam P

