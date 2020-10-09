Arsenal still looking at two Austrian Bundesliga stars

Football London claims that Arsenal remains interested in a move for RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian has been interesting the Gunners for some time now and the report claims that they have continued to watch him since last year.

He predominantly plays on the left side of midfield, but the report claims that he is seen as someone who can make the transition to central midfield with little or no problems.

The report also claimed that the Gunners had a strong interest in him in the just-closed transfer window, but he decided to remain with the Austrian side.

He isn’t the only Salzburg player that the Gunners have been keeping an eye on, they have also been monitoring Patson Daka.

The Zambian striker has become the club’s new goal machine and he has essentially been a fine replacement for Braut Erling Haaland who left them for Borussia Dortmund in January.

In just 52 matches for the club, he has scored 38 goals and provided 16 assists.

At 21, he has room for improvement and it won’t be a bad idea if Arsenal starts considering him as a long term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.