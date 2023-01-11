Arsenal still need a back up to Eddie Nketiah, but who is available in January? Maybe Trossard….

Arsenal knew exactly what they wanted when it came to the winter transfer window. Arteta was eager to add fuel to the fire that is his attack. Mykhailo Murdyk, a Ukrainian attacking sensation, has already “presented himself” as this fuel.

Arsenal now needed to find a way to persuade Shakhtar Donetsk to part ways with their star. According to the latest reports, Arsenal is close to reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian side regarding the transfer of the 21-year-old. So, if Arsenal signs Murdyk, will they have effectively strengthened their attack?

Some believe no, because they believe Gabriel Jesus’ temporary void will remain unfilled. After Mudryk joins, Arteta may need to add another experienced centre-forward as backup to Nketiah.

At one point, Joao Felix was expected to join Arteta’s project, but the 23-year-old has chosen to join Chelsea so Arsenal should look elsewhere. The problem is that there are not many attacking reinforcements available this January despite Arsenal’s obvious need.

According to Football London, Arsenal may now try to outbid Tottenham for Brighton’s versatile forward Leandro Trossard, who could come cheaply now that he is the last six months of his contract.

Hopefully Arteta can be confident that his attack will still be effective with the return of Emile Smith-Rowe, but he is not really a cebtre-forward, although he could be tried out for size, as could Gabriel Martinelli.

So, if you were Arteta, who would you target after the Mudryk acquisition? Do you think Edu and Arteta can find us another “hidden gem”?

LAST DAY TO ENTER ::::WIN FREE CLUB LEVEL TICKETS for Arsenal Women V Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids