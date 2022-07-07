Arsenal still need another striker after Jesus – Who is your choice?

Arsenal’s Striker options by Ben Dungate
With the signing of Gabriel Jesus and re-signing of Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal have provided themselves with some attacking options for next season. But is it enough…
I, like many, perhaps have more hope than faith in Eddie’s development. I suspect he will always be a capable striker but probably fall short of the status we want and need.
Jesus, on the other hand, has established himself as a proficient, if not prolific striker, competent out wide as well as as the front man. But do we risk being back where we were at the end of last season if we fail to bring in another body?
One injury to either of them and we find ourselves with zero options. And even when Eddie was playing well and scoring at the end of the season, I always felt Arteta was itching to bring him off. For this reason, despite the new contract I don’t think Arteta is completely convinced.
So, who? My number one choice, even before we brought in Jesus, was Jonathon David from Lille. Aged just 22, averaging a goal every three games is decent, but it’s his overall play that impresses me.
He was among the top strikers in Europe for closing down and is well known for his defensive work rate as well as his scoring. Plus he seems to be a fan of our great club.
He seems to me to be exactly the type of player we want and need and would compliment Jesus and Eddie. Plus he is strong in the air, something we currently lack.
It would be nice to see, but at this point probably unlikely to happen as we seem to have turned our eyes towards other forwards. This could be the one that got away.
Ben
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Andrea Belotti, something different and available on a bosman.
I was wondering where he’s going this summer esp for a free… I’d take a punt on him.
Ben, you need to write MORE! This brief “note” is not sufficient to make a case for your headline You should have given other names too and then we could have aproper debate.
YOU CERTAINLY CAN WRITE , SO WHY STOP SO QUICKLY, WHEN WE NED MORE FROM YOU?
I would like to see us in for Osimhen, Vlahovic, Gakpo, or Lautaro Martinez. All of them have great qualities but personally I would love to see Vlahovic who is good in the air and has fantastic holdup play too. We really do need world class striker although I can see Eddie being almost guaranteed a real fighting chance having been given a new contract and MASSIVE wage increase!
We need an affordable towering CF who can be dominant in aerial duels/ hold-up play and is willing to rotate with our existing CFs:
– Alexander Sorloth
– Breel Embolo
– Joshua Zirkzee
Taking into consideration there are other positions that still need to be addressed(Midfield, Leftback, winger) and with a limited budget, I highly doubt we are going to spend big money on another striker, so a realistic option would be Weghorst imho, who should not cost more than £10-15M. He joined Burnley in January, so now has some EPL experience, would be that target man we need with his aerial ability but also has good feet for a tall man, who I’m sure would be willing to fight it out with Eddie to be back up to Jesus.
Weghorst played well in Euro, but he’s heading to Beksitas
That’s a shame, can’t think of many options out there who would be willing to be third choice pushing second choice at best and would be relatively cheap deal.
I would go for Ivan Toney, he’s played in the premier league, doesn’t have to take months to acclimatise to our country and he scores goals and is a great penalty taker, I’m surprised he hasn’t been snapped up already.
Tammy Abraham for me, Armando Broja off the bench would be good, Gnabry would be great for the wings, but as always Arteta Knows Best, so what is good for Arteta is good for me. But we need to move Leno, Pepe out first.
I agree iNkeitiah is not the answer. Was crazy to give out a 5 year contract on big money. 1) he’s not worth it. 2) never sell him because of his wages.
Of course we do have Martinelli as a choice in the middle if needs must. Cannot see us spending large,but if so Osemhein or try to tempt Frank for DCL. Perhaps offer a couple of players + cash.
I concur wholeheartedly with your views on David, who impresses me as a very capable all round striker.That said, with the acquisition of Jesus, I very much doubt we will move for him bearing in mind that we also have the talented Marginelli in the wings and he may well develope into a very effective central striker.In the midst of all the speculation concerning the need for another winger, I think we should not forget that we have, in my opinion, a terrific wide player in ESR.
Noah Okafor or Cody Gakpo are cheaper alternatives.
I dont think we need another striker. We have Martinelli and Balogan. That should be enough reserve. The focuse needs to be in the middle if the park and LB.
We don’t need a huge squad just players who can play multiple positionsz. Especially when finances are a issue for a club