Arsenal still need another striker after Jesus – Who is your choice?

With the signing of Gabriel Jesus and re-signing of Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal have provided themselves with some attacking options for next season. But is it enough…

I, like many, perhaps have more hope than faith in Eddie’s development. I suspect he will always be a capable striker but probably fall short of the status we want and need.

Jesus, on the other hand, has established himself as a proficient, if not prolific striker, competent out wide as well as as the front man. But do we risk being back where we were at the end of last season if we fail to bring in another body?

One injury to either of them and we find ourselves with zero options. And even when Eddie was playing well and scoring at the end of the season, I always felt Arteta was itching to bring him off. For this reason, despite the new contract I don’t think Arteta is completely convinced.

So, who? My number one choice, even before we brought in Jesus, was Jonathon David from Lille. Aged just 22, averaging a goal every three games is decent, but it’s his overall play that impresses me.

He was among the top strikers in Europe for closing down and is well known for his defensive work rate as well as his scoring. Plus he seems to be a fan of our great club.

He seems to me to be exactly the type of player we want and need and would compliment Jesus and Eddie. Plus he is strong in the air, something we currently lack.

It would be nice to see, but at this point probably unlikely to happen as we seem to have turned our eyes towards other forwards. This could be the one that got away.