Arsenal still need to buy Tielemans as cover for fragile Thomas Partey

There’s a feel-good factor at the Emirates right now, Arsenal are top of the table and the only side in their division to win all four of their games.

My fear is this will stop our owners from putting down say 40 million for Tielemans.

Why invest any more money when their customers are saying we already have enough to challenge for a title?

That’s why Edu has the job he has. As former players, it’s his and Arteta’s responsibility to be pointing out as good as the team has been (and they have), the fixture list has been kind and 4 victories (two of which were over newly promoted sides) can’t be used as evidence that we have suddenly closed a 20 plus point gap over Man City.

That’s quite arrogant when you think about it.

It’s also arrogant to say the same squad who found the pressure of a top 4 race too much to handle, can now magically cope with a title challenge.

When we were chasing a goal at the weekend, it was evident that our attacking options remain youthful.

We still don’t know if Eddie Nketiah can score consistently at this level, Vieira will need time to adapt and Marquinhos is seen as one for the future.

If we take emotion out of our opinions and are honest, we all wanted some experienced/senior players to help take the responsibility off the young shoulders of Saka and Smith Rowe.

If we are honest, we were asking for two strikers, one to replace Aubameyang, the other for Lacazette.

There are Gooners who feel the injury to Partey was a key in factor in our failure to qualify for the Champions League and demanded we get an upgrade on Lokonga and Elneny.

Don’t let your excitement take away that nothing has changed in that area. Partey is yet again picking up niggling injuries and the cover remains Elneny and Lokonga.

Don’t fall for this myth that it makes you any less of a fan by pointing out our flaws.

We made this mistake in January when we were giving away players and not enough spoke up.

When they did, it was too late.

Signing a Tielemans could be the difference between top 4 or not.

Let’s strengthen from a position of power. Getting points on the board early could be enough for top 4, but a Tielemans or Zaha would be that insurance policy.

If it means Champions League football, it’s money you will get back anyway.

What do Arsenal need to do before September 1st, 11 pm?

