Arsenal still not convinced by Lacazette despite his fine run of form

CBS Sports says that Arsenal has reservation over the long-term effectiveness of Alexandre Lacazette, and they are not keen to hand him a new deal.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his Arsenal contract next season, and the club hasn’t shown the appetite to give him a new deal yet.

He struggled for form for much of last season, but he has become one of the club’s in-form players recently.

His goal against Brighton the last time out means that he has 3 goals from 3 games for them as they turn their form around.

Ahead of the next transfer window, CBS Sports was reporting on the situation of things at Arsenal, and it said that the club is not really interested in extending Lacazette’s contract.

Instead of giving him an extended stay at the club, they are looking to move for RB Salzburg’s Patson Daka and Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard instead.

Their plan to replace him might come to fruition in the summer, and it makes sense not to extend his contract.

They have gambled on extending the stay of their older players recently, those gambles haven’t paid off.

Mesut Ozil cannot get in the team and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot score goals for love or money.