Arsenal still not identified who is the player leaking to the press

There have been quite a few stories leaked to the press this season, with the big one being the fight between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos on the training ground.

Arteta believes that there should be a trust in the whole squad and there is an unwritten rule that what happens at training stays at training.

Arteta originally denied their was any truth in the fight, (as per his rules) but in the end he said he would punish the source of the leaks when he discovered their identity. The coach told Football.London: “I don’t like the fact that that incident comes out at all,”

“I will find out where it is coming from and if that is the case, that goes completely against what I expect from each other, the privacy and the confidentiality that we need, and there will be consequences.”

Strangely enough, the leaker then compounded his crime by leaking next that Arteta had confronted the squad in attempt to reveal the culprit, which is basically putting two fingers up Arteta’s threat of “consquences”. Last month there were various reports saying that it was David Luiz who was the leaker, and Arteta had reportedly said he would freeze him out, but that has not yet been confirmed.

But, whoever it was has not stopped, with the latest leak saying that a senior player got in Arteta’s face and accused him of favouritism, which suggests that the informer has not been silenced so far.

Someone is obviously trying to upset the boss, if he gets identified maybe we will get a surprise departure this month?