Gabriel Martinelli has remained a key player for Arsenal, delivering a match-winning assist in their game against Sporting Club last night, demonstrating just how influential he can be for the Gunners.

The attacker continues to be one of Mikel Arteta’s most important stars, consistently producing fine performances whenever he features. His impact on the team has been significant, and he remains a player capable of turning games in Arsenal’s favour.

Role and Recent Contributions

In recent times, Martinelli has mostly come off the bench to make a decisive impact, as he has struggled to maintain his influence when starting matches. Speculation has grown that this could be his final season at Arsenal, with the club reportedly considering changes to their squad during the summer transfer window. Despite this, the Brazilian remains one of their brightest talents and a crucial figure in Arteta’s plans.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal remains open to the possibility of selling Martinelli once the season concludes, although the club is cautious and reluctant to part with him lightly. Only teams that are serious about adding him to their squad and willing to meet a substantial fee are likely to be considered.

Strategic Plans and Future Prospects

Arsenal’s approach reflects their strategy to strengthen the squad while maintaining key performers. The sale of Martinelli would provide the club with significant funds to reinvest in new talent, allowing them to bolster the team and aim for a stronger, more competitive squad.

While his departure would be a notable loss, the club appears determined to balance the retention of top players with the need to evolve and improve. Fans will be watching closely to see how Arteta and the management handle Martinelli’s future, and whether he will remain a pivotal figure for the remainder of the campaign.