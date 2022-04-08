Arsenal still reported to want to sign Juventus man

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Arthur Melo despite their failed efforts to sign him in the last transfer window.

The Brazilian has been struggling to be his best self since he moved from Barcelona to Juventus two summers ago.

He showed top form at Gremio and Barca, which is enough to suggest he can do better than he is doing now under a more attacking system of play.

Mikel Arteta likes him and the Arsenal boss attempted to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window.

However, Juve and Arsenal could not find an agreement and he remained at the Allianz Stadium.

He remains on the Gunners’ radar and Tuttomercatoweb claims they haven’t completely forgotten about him.

They could revive their interest in him in the summer when they can secure a loan deal for an entire season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need the best and most experienced hands we can get to do better in the next campaign.

Even if we don’t make the top four, we need to build on the achievements of this season, and someone like Arthur could bring more flair and creativity into our midfield.

Hopefully, we can find an agreement with Juventus this time, and he would move to the Emirates.