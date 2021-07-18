Arsenal still retain hopes of Odegaard’s return

Arsenal remains keen on signing Martin Odegaard this summer despite the midfielder appearing to have decided on staying at Real Madrid.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season in the colours of Arsenal and he put in sone fine performances for the Gunners.

They made it clear even before the expiry of his loan spell that they wanted to keep him permanently.

However, they had no prior agreement for that and will have to wait and see if he is available to leave Madrid again this summer.

The midfielder is keen to be a success at Madrid and the Spanish club also wants him playing for them.

However, it remains unclear if he would be an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the new season and The Athletic says Arsenal is still very hopeful that they could sign him once again.

The report says the Gunners are prepared to wait until the season starts because he might ask for a move if he isn’t in the plans of Ancelotti by then.

Odegaard did so well at Arsenal that they might struggle if they don’t find another creative midfielder to fill the void that he left behind at the end of last season.