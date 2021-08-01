Arsenal still searching for competition for Leno

Arsenal add Watford goalkeeper to transfer wish-list by Yash

Arsenal have shown interest in Watford’s shot-stopper Daniel Bachmann, according to The Sun.

It is no secret that the Gunners are on the hunt for a second-choice goalkeeper, who can provide competition to Bernd Leno at present and has the ability to succeed him in the future.

The Gunners have tracked several names across Europe with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Neto and Andre Onana being heavily linked.

However, looking at Ramsdale’s price tag, Neto’s age and Onana’s suspension until November, the club has reportedly set their sights on Watford’s Daniel Bachmann.

Bachmann has been a late bloomer

17/18 – Came in as third choice

18/19 – Loaned out to Kilmarnock

19/20 – Sat on the sidelines for majority of the season

20/21 – Got his break and currently first choice keeper along with an absolute blinder at the Euros. Daniel Bachmann. What a story. pic.twitter.com/ba9tHTdz62 — Henry 🐧 (@WFCHenry) July 26, 2021

The 27-year-old played all four of Austria’s European Championship matches and impressed many people with his performances.

As a consequence, Ajax and Arsenal have registered interest in the player, who joined the Hornets in 2017.

Nonetheless, Watford are unwilling to let go of the shot-stopper, especially after they have gained promotion to the Premier League. Thus, it can be a complicated deal for any club to complete.

For the North London outfit, signing Bachmann makes sense as he would cost less than half of what relegated Sheffield United are asking for their 23-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta remain determined to sign a homegrown player, to meet the Premier League’s rule of a minimum of eight HG players in any respective squad.

Bachmann helped Austria in reaching the last 16 of Euros, where they gave a tough fight to eventual winners Italy https://twitter.com/DBachmann1/status/1408766330216534020

Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman and Brentford’s David Raya are other homegrown names which have been thrown in the ring in the past few months.

A deal for Raya would be difficult after his club gained promotion last season to the first division. While a deal for Woodman looks more straightforward as both clubs could propose a swap deal for Joe Willock and him.

But that is not something the Gunners are believed to be exploring at the moment as they have been continuously linked to Ramsdale, who made it to England’s Euros squad, which reached the final.

Edu made it clear that academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has made the step-up to be the club’s third-choice goalkeeper. That leaves the door open for Runar Alex Runarsson to leave London, just one year after he made the switch to England from France.

Although Ramsdale looks the most likely goalkeeper who will come through the Emirates Stadium door, don’t rule out any unexpected deals, as the club involved here is Arsenal Football Club.