Arsenal still setting their sights high in midfield revamp – Tchouameni anyone?

Mikel Arteta is winning the 2023 summer transfer window. With the backing of the club, the Spaniard has managed to acquire his top targets, and the feeling is that’s not stopping him. He wants to spend more.

Once it’s confirmed that Declan Rice is a Gunner, there’s no denying his arrival, and the earlier addition of Kai Havertz makes Arsenal’s midfield the best in the league and probably also in Europe.

Arteta’s strongest midfield set-up could be a Rice-Havertz-Odegaard midfield, and you might think Arteta is content with that; well, he’s not. As per Transfersdotcom, the Spaniard is still keen on bringing on board another classy midfielder. They say Arteta is eager to sign either one of Romeo Lavia or Moises Caicedo, and interestingly, if he fails to do so, he will make a move for Real Madrid’s Auerilien Tchouameni.

Arsenal have added Aurelien Tchouameni to their list of transfer targets. If Arsenal fail to sign either Brighton's Moises Caicedo or sought-after Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, they will test the waters for the Real Madrid midfielder.

As a Gooner taking in such news, you would no doubt be praying that moves for Lavia and Caicedo fail so that a move for Tchoumeni can be pushed. Tchouameni is the real deal; if I were Arteta, I’d pick him over the other midfield options to follow Rice and Havertz’s signings.

Imagine Arteta’s option of playing Tchouameni and Rice as a double pivot or one for the other; the Gunners’ midfield would be unmatched.

Anyway, can Arsenal manage to pull off a Tchouameni swoop? Is there anyone Arteta has tried to sign that he hasn’t?