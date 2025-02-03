Arsenal still stand a very good chance of lifting silverware this season

Arsenal is still very much in the Premier League title race, and they have also qualified for the Champions League round of 16. The Gunners have made significant progress this season, and their aspirations of ending the campaign with a trophy remain alive. At the moment, they are on track to achieve that goal, and supporters are hopeful that Mikel Arteta’s side can secure silverware this term.

However, Arteta knows that his team must perform better than they have in previous seasons if they are to lift a trophy this year. While Arsenal has shown much promise, they face considerable challenges along the way, particularly in the Carabao Cup. Having lost the first leg of the semi-final at home to Newcastle United, Arsenal now faces an uphill task to progress in that competition.

Arteta is well aware that winning a trophy would not only be a reward for the hard work and progress shown throughout the season but would also help justify his continued time at the helm of the club.

Currently, Arsenal is chasing Liverpool in the Premier League, with the Reds leading the race. As for the Champions League, several other teams are considered stronger contenders, and the Gunners are not viewed as one of the favourites to win the prestigious competition. Nevertheless, Arsenal has shown they are capable of competing at a high level, especially in Europe.

A major challenge for Arteta’s side has been the injuries to key players this season, which have hampered their ability to perform consistently and win games. Given the size and nature of their squad, it would be wise for Arsenal to focus on one competition to avoid overburdening their resources. Attempting to target both the Premier League and Champions League could stretch the team too thin, so a more focused approach could help them secure a better chance at one of those trophies.