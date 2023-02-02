Arsenal still still have more rebuilding to do for our assault on the Champions League next season

The Rebuild Continues In The Summer, But First, Who Will Make Way?
Arsenal’s winter transfer window was deemed a success, but according to Chris Davison of Football London, that could only be a taste of what the Gunners can expect in the summer transfer window.
According to Davison, Arteta may sanction a major squad overhaul this summer. Arsenal has a chance to win the Premier League this season; if they don’t, they’ll almost certainly be back in the Champions League next season.
Arsenal will require a superior squad upon their return to Champions League football; prior to the winter transfer window, the concern at Arsenal was a lack of quality squad depth. The additions of Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, and Jorginho have improved Arsenal’s squad depth, but it may just be enough to lead them to the Premier League title.
Arsenal requires more quality ahead of next season, but before they can add it, some players who aren’t good enough may have to leave.
Allbert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Alex Runarsson, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny, and Reiss Nelson could all be offloaded.
After they offloaded some of their stars, several moves could be completed. Arteta could prioritise a move for a right back, with Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda a player to watch.
He may then consider adding to his midfield, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo both linked with a summer move to the Emirates.
A move to sign Bukaya Saka’s backup could also be considered.
With these additions, Arsenal may have the talent to make a strong return to the Champions League.
Darren N
in summary the fans want big name and big tag signings in the summer
Come on now Hafiz Rahmann, that was you back in the day. I still remember.
I agree with the proposal to unload all the players listed in your article Darren, but as you know, depending on the terms of their contracts, wages etc it may be difficult to do so in practise unless we take a very realistic attitude as far as potential transfer fees are concerned.In today’s market, I doubt if we could raise 50m for all the players mentioned.That said, I suspect Patrick Veira will get a tune out of Sambi which may lead to a permanent deal with Palace.I think the guy is a talented footballer who could prove himself as a more attacking midfielder, but time will tell.As for the others, Holding will find a home for sure but the others may be with us for the duration of their contracts.As for your suggestion concerning a back up for Saka, in Martinelli,ESR,Veiria,Trossard and Jesus we already have players who are capable of operating on the right wing.In fact Jesus has played more often than not on the right wing for Brazil.
Only Trossard and Jesus can replace Saka on the RW. As for Martinelli and ESR, definitely a big NO. Viera will also be wasted there as he won’t be effective. He’s much better suited to Ødegaard’s position
The names mentioned as part of the clear out are very much fringe players and most wouldn’t be missed at all
Dan mentioned in his article that reliability in the back up role is key- as in Edu and Parlour were back then. It all comes down to balance and not standing still in the transfer market and hopefully bringing on the next generation from the youth team as well. All done without breaking the budget which is easier said than done.
SHOULD we win the league or come second then more than half the battle has been won already. Aren’t we close to having most options covered?
You seem to forget that our starting eleven in the EPL will also be our starting eleven in the CL. And if all the players you mentioned are given away, who will then play backup? Unless you want us to sign almost ten players just to play backup. My prediction is that:
1. Instead of Caicedo, we would go for Rice or probably buy both
2. Balogun is in the form of his life and currently Ligue 1 too scorer so no striker is incoming
That’s all I expect from us this summer. Nothing more
Great that you mentioned Balogun. Him plus jesus, eddie, martinelli, odegard, saka are important players. Reiss, vieira are decent but they need to do more consistently to relieve our attacking anxiety. Also think that we need a towering forward as plan B.
Well,it is a well known fact that MA considers 25 players to be the right squad size(3 GK,22 outfield players).
Ramsdale/Turner/Heinz
White/Saliba/Gabriel M/KT/Zinchenko/Tomi/Kiwior
Xhaka/MØ/TP/Jorginho/ESR /Mo
Martinelli/Nkhetiah/Jesus/Saka/Trossard
So that’s 22 players which leaves questions over
Holding/Lokonga/Cédric/AMN/Balogun/Marquinhos/Patino… and everyone else out on loans.if MA sticks to 25 players,I cannot see more than 2 new signings and we also have to take into account the home-grown quota.
It seems that Elneny is being offered a new contract and I am pleased about that.
As for the other names mentioned, until one gets the necessary back ups, if we’re not careful, we will end up like we did at the end of last season…. but we do have to keep improving and strengthen the squad.