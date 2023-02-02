Arsenal still still have more rebuilding to do for our assault on the Champions League next season

The Rebuild Continues In The Summer, But First, Who Will Make Way?

Arsenal’s winter transfer window was deemed a success, but according to Chris Davison of Football London, that could only be a taste of what the Gunners can expect in the summer transfer window.

According to Davison, Arteta may sanction a major squad overhaul this summer. Arsenal has a chance to win the Premier League this season; if they don’t, they’ll almost certainly be back in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal will require a superior squad upon their return to Champions League football; prior to the winter transfer window, the concern at Arsenal was a lack of quality squad depth. The additions of Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, and Jorginho have improved Arsenal’s squad depth, but it may just be enough to lead them to the Premier League title.

Arsenal requires more quality ahead of next season, but before they can add it, some players who aren’t good enough may have to leave.

Allbert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Alex Runarsson, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny, and Reiss Nelson could all be offloaded.

After they offloaded some of their stars, several moves could be completed. Arteta could prioritise a move for a right back, with Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda a player to watch.

He may then consider adding to his midfield, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo both linked with a summer move to the Emirates.

A move to sign Bukaya Saka’s backup could also be considered.

With these additions, Arsenal may have the talent to make a strong return to the Champions League.

