Arsenal still struggling behind rivals in the race for Euro 2020 winner

Federico Chiesa remains the subject of interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners expected to pursue a winger this summer.

Juventus wants to offload the Italian attacker before his contract expires next summer, and he does not seem to be in the plans of their new manager.

Arsenal aims to enhance its options, and Chiesa is on their shortlist, with Nico Williams currently topping that list.

Barcelona appears to be the favourites to sign Williams after making him their priority target for the summer, so Arsenal will need to find an alternative winger to target.

Chiesa was one of the best players at Euro 2020 and may have struggled recently due to Max Allegri’s tactical approach.

He could perform well for Arsenal, but a report on Give Me Sport indicates that the Gunners are currently behind Tottenham in the race to sign him.

The report suggests that Tottenham is the London club with the best chance of securing his signature, with their interest advancing in recent weeks.

Chiesa is still a fantastic attacker and will be back to his best in an attacking system like ours.

