Arsenal Still Tracking Chilean Winger Dario Osorio As Midtjylland Chief Confirms Interest

Arsenal’s interest in FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio appears to be very much alive, with the Danish club’s technical director confirming that the Gunners continue to monitor the Chile international.

The 22-year-old has been steadily building his reputation in Denmark and enjoyed another impressive campaign last season, contributing eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions. Those performances have inevitably attracted attention from clubs across Europe, including Arsenal.

The Gunners were linked with Osorio last summer, but no move materialised. However, according to Midtjylland technical director Kristian Kjaer, Arsenal’s admiration for the winger has not faded.

Speaking about the player’s future, Kjaer revealed that Arsenal remain among the clubs keeping a close eye on his development.

“We know that Arsenal have been looking into Osorio.”

Why Arsenal Might Like Osorio

Osorio’s versatility is undoubtedly one of his biggest strengths. Comfortable operating on either wing, the Chilean combines technical ability with pace, directness and an impressive work ethic.

Kjaer believes those qualities would make him well suited to the demands of the Premier League.

“In my opinion, he serves the Premier League very, very good because he has a hard-working mentality.”

The Midtjylland chief went even further, comparing Osorio to former Arsenal favourite Alexis Sanchez.

“He has the full package, seen as the next Alexis Sanchez in Chile.”

While comparisons to Sanchez may be premature, there is no doubt that Osorio possesses many of the attributes modern Premier League managers look for in wide attackers.

Does The Link Make Sense?

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their attacking options this summer despite winning the Premier League title last season. Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are reportedly assessing a number of wide players as they look to add greater depth and competition to the squad.

Osorio would fit the profile of a player Arsenal have often targeted in recent years – young, versatile, technically gifted and still possessing significant room for development.

The Chilean also arrives with experience at senior international level and has continued to produce consistently for Midtjylland, a club renowned for developing talent before selling to Europe’s elite leagues.

However, supporters may question whether Osorio is ready to make the leap from the Danish Superliga to a side competing for Premier League and Champions League honours. Arsenal’s attacking positions are already highly competitive, meaning any new arrival would need to be capable of making an immediate impact.

Just Arsenal View

This feels like one of those links that is believable without necessarily being imminent.

Arsenal scout players constantly, and Osorio certainly ticks plenty of boxes from a recruitment perspective. At 22 years old, productive, versatile and with obvious potential, he fits the age profile that has appealed to Arteta and the club’s recruitment team in recent years.

Whether that interest develops into a concrete offer is another matter entirely.

For now, it appears Arsenal are doing their homework on a player whose stock continues to rise, but with other attacking priorities likely higher on the agenda, Gooners may want to keep this one in the “interesting watchlist” category rather than the “transfer close” folder.

Would you like to see Arsenal take a chance on Dario Osorio, Gooners, or should the club focus on more proven attacking options this summer?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…