Arsenal still truly in the title race – Can we handle the pressure of the last 12 games?

Arsenal hasn’t won the Premier League since the 2003–04 season, so their fans have been waiting a long time for something to celebrate. Do you think there’s a possibility that this season they might finally achieve Premier League success? I think they will.

They secured a 4-1 victory against Newcastle and are now in a strong position to push for the league title. After 26 games, they are currently in third place with 58 points, trailing Manchester City by one point and Liverpool by two points.

It’s not just about their league position or points that gives the Gunners a glimpse of hope; it’s their current league form this calendar year; they’ve convincingly won all six league games.

Their recent performances have been absolutely thrilling, with an impressive 25 goals scored in their last 540 minutes of Premier League action. Luckily, their goal-scoring form aligns with a phase of strong defence, as they have only let in three goals.

An interpretation of this form suggests Arsenal is in good shape, which should give the Gooners confidence in their team’s ability to get the job done. Is this the year Arsenal will finally end their two-decade wait for a Premier League title?

I think so, and here are a few more reasons why I have high hopes for them:

Arteta’s Revolution:

We ought to thank Mikel Arteta for sparking this sense of belief. He has established a distinct tactical identity, focusing on dynamic attacking strategies and a strong press. The acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard have injected new life into the offensive lineup, bringing in both scoring prowess and inventive playmaking. Bukayo Saka is thriving, with Martin Ødegaard controlling the midfield. This combination of energy and wisdom has formed a powerful team.

Efficiency at its finest:

Arsenal has been scoring a lot of goals lately, showing a more ruthless side. They stuggled in the first half of this season, wasting chance after chance. But currently, they’re not only generating opportunities; they’re consistently capitalising on them. The team’s strong defence, led by David Raya, has helped foster a winning mindset among the players.

Manageable fixtures ahead:

Arsenal has some great fixtures ahead, with 12 games to go. Yes, there are some tough fixtures like Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Manchester United. But having beaten Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal can beat anyone if they turn up for that game.

A potential challenge for Arsenal could be their mindset. Can they keep up this performance all season and deal with the pressure of a possible title challenge? Having experienced players such as Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz will be crucial in helping the younger stars navigate this important period.

With 12 games remaining, hopefully Arteta and the boys will make my predictions accurate.

Sam P

