Arsenal still truly in the title race – Can we handle the pressure of the last 12 games?

Arsenal hasn’t won the Premier League since the 2003–04 season, so their fans have been waiting a long time for something to celebrate. Do you think there’s a possibility that this season they might finally achieve Premier League success? I think they will.
They secured a 4-1 victory against Newcastle and are now in a strong position to push for the league title. After 26 games, they are currently in third place with 58 points, trailing Manchester City by one point and Liverpool by two points.
It’s not just about their league position or points that gives the Gunners a glimpse of hope; it’s their current league form this calendar year; they’ve convincingly won all six league games.
Their recent performances have been absolutely thrilling, with an impressive 25 goals scored in their last 540 minutes of Premier League action. Luckily, their goal-scoring form aligns with a phase of strong defence, as they have only let in three goals.
An interpretation of this form suggests Arsenal is in good shape, which should give the Gooners confidence in their team’s ability to get the job done. Is this the year Arsenal will finally end their two-decade wait for a Premier League title?
I think so, and here are a few more reasons why I have high hopes for them:
Arteta’s Revolution:
We ought to thank Mikel Arteta for sparking this sense of belief. He has established a distinct tactical identity, focusing on dynamic attacking strategies and a strong press. The acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard have injected new life into the offensive lineup, bringing in both scoring prowess and inventive playmaking. Bukayo Saka is thriving, with Martin Ødegaard controlling the midfield. This combination of energy and wisdom has formed a powerful team.
Efficiency at its finest:
Arsenal has been scoring a lot of goals lately, showing a more ruthless side. They stuggled in the first half of this season, wasting chance after chance. But currently, they’re not only generating opportunities; they’re consistently capitalising on them. The team’s strong defence, led by David Raya, has helped foster a winning mindset among the players.
Manageable fixtures ahead:
Arsenal has some great fixtures ahead, with 12 games to go. Yes, there are some tough fixtures like Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Manchester United. But having beaten Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal can beat anyone if they turn up for that game.
A potential challenge for Arsenal could be their mindset. Can they keep up this performance all season and deal with the pressure of a possible title challenge? Having experienced players such as Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz will be crucial in helping the younger stars navigate this important period.
With 12 games remaining, hopefully Arteta and the boys will make my predictions accurate.
Sam P
No problem really!! Just do the same as last season, only in reverse.
That was a good read, Sam
If anything is going to give me confidence it is Arsenal’s fine balance between attack and defense We look strong back to front and the work being put in off the ball is exemplary We look to have upped our game of late like we put our foot on the gas directly for this run in I guess you could say we paced ourselves nicely and are now turning up the heat I still believe we are the underdog though
The problem for Arsenal is their last 4 matches includes trip to Tottenham and Man United . If Arsenal need to win last 4 then it’s very very difficult . However the advantage of Arsenal is Liverpool will eventually fall due to their injury list plus 3 competition overload and City with 3 competition. City most likely to go to Semis and Final and Arsenal will probably not reach Semis . So in that final five six weeks both City and Liverpool have more matches to play than Arsenal
The race will go down to wire but Arsenal needs to keep up the momentum and make sure nights like Porto should not happen in PL
We play a lot of good teams in our remaining games + whatever CL commitments we may have but the big game still remains as City away. We we lose that game I can’t see us winning the league.
31 Mar’24 – Man City (A)
Then our last 4 games are tough including Everton which may well be fighting for their lives:
Spurs (A)
Bournemouth
Man U (A)
Everton
Looking back on last season we fell apart defensively because of injury to Saliba and the lack of defensive cover in the midfield together with a weak bench. This season is a different story. Saliba is sailing through injury free (touch wood it stays that way) and in Rice we have a goliath in our midfield. Also particularly now that our injury list is shrinking as we head down the straight we have very solid depth in the squad and our bench will be way stronger than it was at the tail end of last season.
Throw in that we’ve mentally embraced the learning curve of the bitter experience of last season and we are way tougher and resilient now.
COYG…….WE CAN DO IT !!!!
Liverpool have injuries and Man City didn’t exactly look brilliant against Bournemouth so it could be there for the taking. The ability is there at Arsenal so it’s a genuine 3-way race. They really could do it.
It’ll be much harder to win this season being up against 2 goliath’s compared to just the one last season, but definitely a lot less pressure because of that.
We’re not leading this time, no one expects us to win, and everyone is talking about the other two, especially Liverpool given it’s Klopp’s final season.
Can we win it, yes, but I expect City to do it again.
Players coming back from injuries just at the right time is another big “plus”. Imagine having a full squad to select from!
Just pray the god of football continues to favour our players with good on-pitch health and fitness.
Exciting times!