Arsenal still trying to persuade player to stay but he could leave next month

Eddie Nketiah seems to be on his way out of Arsenal, and that could happen next month.
The striker showed his quality by scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup.
He is still struggling to get minutes in the Premier League and would be out of a contract at the end of this season.
He has rejected a new deal from the club, but they are still trying to persuade him.
The Daily Mail says he is looking to leave the Emirates as things stand, and a suitor could sign him next month.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah has been one of the finest youngsters to come through the ranks at the club.
However, he wasn’t in good form when he got the chance to play regularly previously.
That is one reason the club waited until now to offer him a new deal and the Englishman would be a good squad member if he stays.
All Arsenal can do now is to keep pushing to keep him but if he insists on going then it is probably better to get something for his signature next month as opposed to losing him for nothing at the end of the season.
How did we end up with yet another player with a contract running down? Extremely poor asset management yet again.
Also Lacazette, Elneny and Chambers will be out of contract.
He wanted playing time. Its the player who refused to sign. They should guarantee him playing time and he will sign.
He is a natural clinical striker, He may lack other qualities like speed and agility, but very clinical.
He is the record holder for England under 23 goals scored in history.
He tries to head the ball some thing Auba avoids and indeed most arsenal players.
Hmmmn!. Not what Arsenal need going forward. At best a powcher. He had his chances!
I agree zamind and would like us to keep him but Arteta can’t “guarantee” playing time to anyone, one of the reasons that Martinez moved on
I believe he would prefer to stay and that Arteta would prefer him to stay but Eddie’s Agent has got to try to do his job in this situation
There are other strikers coming up and even Balogun has competition to face, so not surprised Nketiah is looking to move on.
He is a poacher coming off the bench, so not hard to replace.. No big loss, not like ESR or Saka leaving. He’s had chances last couple years, just never kicked on from U-23.
IMO, Nketiah should be sold, he can’t compete in the EPL for now, lacks that Ariel presence, not good at holdup play,
I’m almost certain there’s no truth in this article on Arsenal wanting Nketiah to stay,
He’s been given more than enough game time , yet no result, he needs to go, we could get a midfielder (Zakari/Guimaeres) from Nketiah and others sales,
Not sure I am following you Durand, if Eddie goes next month who’s Balogun’s competition coming up?
He didn’t look like a regular Premier League player himself on Tuesday, if there are players coming through in that position behind him are they likely to be more ready than Balogun?
I guess you could try Pepe there?, but he will probably be on AFCON duty with Auba in January, if you move Martinelli from wide left to a central role I think you lose what he has got at the moment, plus who would you put wide left, ESR?, then I think you lose him from where he is strongest, switch Saka?
If Eddie goes in January then we only really have Laca in that position for at least a couple of weeks so I don’t see it myself but I’m probably missing someone or something?
I appreciate that you don’t rate Eddie as I do but to let him leave in January would leave us very short of options up top at a time when we need more
Nketiah is not akid any longer . He is soon to be23 and at that age any striker who is destined to be at thetop level we badly need and have needed for some time now, is likely to be showing his regular talent by being picked as first choice regularly in PREM games, meaning the games that count when judging ability, and not the second string CARABAO CUP GAMES.
If Nketiah does leave in JAN, as appears more probable than possible, then no serious minded wise fan will be crying and feeling we made a huge mistake.
He would be more saleable and valuable, IF he wished to sign a new contract, as the club has tried to get him to do. But he has declined, and that is his choice.
What wise fans will see is a keen “kid” who still looks and acts like a kid but who is not actually a kid these days,and who is going to have a career of some sorts, though at a lower level than we require.
But we need far better players than the skinny 6 yard box poacher but who offers not much else that matters in a striker.
Eddie “boy”is man in a boys body when we need a REAL man in a mans body. Reality!!