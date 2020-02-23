Arsenal still unbeaten in 2020 but Everton a big threat

Considering the way that we are grinding out results it is amazing that Arsenal are the only top club to still be unbeaten in 2020, with 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 clean sheets since the New Years Day win over Man United.

Congratsss my boooys! Important first step – still unbeaten in 2020 👍🏼😉 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö https://t.co/0T3rdWuqpM — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 20, 2020

The bad news is that those 4 draws were in our six League games, which means that Arsenal are in 6th place in the current League form table with 10 points this year.

Our opponents, Everton, have 11 points and are above us in 4th, but there is no doubt that we are gaining some real form at last and could leapfrog Everton in both the current form table as well as the full EPL table if we come away with 3 points from the Emirates today.

Even if you look at Everton’s last 6 away games, the only defeats have come at Liverpool and Man City, with wins or draws gained at Watford, West Ham, Newcastle and Man United, which makes the Toffees a big threat to our unbeaten record today.

We certainly can’t say our last 6 home games make for pleasant reading, with defeats to Brighton, Chelsea and Man City at first, but our last 3 have seen massive improvements, in confidence and scorelines.

Historically, we can feel very confident, with Everton not having won here for 23 games, and we have won the last 7 in a row at the Emirates, but it all comes down to the form shown today, and in my book Everton are definitely not pushovers…