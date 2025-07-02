Arsenal still undecided on 54-goal striker despite deal claims

On Tuesday, reports surfaced suggesting Viktor Gyökeres could be edging closer to Arsenal.

According to L’Équipe, the Gunners are advancing talks for the prolific Sporting striker, viewing him as a marquee signing.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to invest heavily, potentially activating his release clause, to get the deal over the line. Mikel Arteta is said to see Gyökeres as an ideal fit, physical, hard-pressing, and a constant goal threat.

Unsurprisingly, the update triggered mixed reactions from Gooners.

Some were frustrated at the potential snub of Benjamin Sesko, while others welcomed what felt like closure to a long-running striker chase.

Not so fast, say Record

However, Portuguese outlet Record swiftly poured cold water on the claims. The publication flatly denied any agreement between Arsenal and Gyökeres or that Sporting were in negotiations.

“In truth, Vik does not have any kind of agreement with Arsenal, and nor is Sporting closing any deal,” Record stated,

They added that while Sesko remains top of Arsenal’s shortlist, Gyökeres has not been ruled out entirely.

Storm brewing in Lisbon

Far from being over, this transfer saga appears to be simmering. The question now is whether Arsenal will firm up their interest before it is too late.

Gyökeres, who racked up a staggering 54 goals in 52 appearances last season, is growing restless over his future.

Sporting expect the Swedish forward to report for pre-season on Monday, 7 July. However, tensions are mounting over the player’s claim that he is available for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons, a valuation Sporting flatly reject.

If the situation escalates, Gyökeres could skip pre-season altogether. In anticipation, Sporting are reportedly ready to fine him for every day he misses without valid cause, with the penalties increasing daily.

Opinion: Would Gyokeres be right to go on strike?

How protracted is this saga Gooners?

Daniel O

