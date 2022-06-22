Arsenal still very interested in making a move for exciting Premier League ace

Richarlison has been on Arsenal’s radar since last season and it seems he might finally leave Everton with more clubs paying attention to him.

The former Watford man has been one of Everton’s star men and his goals helped them to remain in the Premier League last season.

The Daily Mail claims despite interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, Arsenal still retains an interest in the Brazilian.

The trio of London sides are now keen to take him to the city and it is a challenge for the Gunners.

They also want to add Gabriel Jesus to their squad and this has lowered their chance of adding Richarlison to their squad.

This is because a move for both strikers will cost them too much and they might have to prioritise the Manchester City man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been very close to joining us in recent weeks and he seems to be Mikel Arteta’s preference among the two of them.

Both of them are not very prolific, but a move to the Emirates could change that and Arteta will trust his ability to get the best from either player.

Arsenal has already had an initial bid for Jesus rejected, but they will return with a better one.

