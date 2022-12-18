Arsenal still very keen on signing Brazilian midfielder

Danilo of Palmeiras was one of the players Arsenal wanted to add to their squad in the last transfer window, but they failed to get the deal sorted on time.

At the time, the midfielder was one of the finest players in the Brazilian top flight, and the Gunners were keen to add him to their squad.

However, the deal did not happen, and their interest in his signature seemed to cool off after he failed to make the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

The Gunners have turned to other midfield targets, but a new report on Fichajes.net reveals they still like him, and he is one man on their shopping list.

Arsenal wants to strengthen its midfield, and the report maintains Danilo is one of the men they will buy when they get a chance to improve their squad again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Danilo is not yet the finished article, so we expect him to have bad spells where he is out of form, but he remains a real talent.

If we have him around the top of our wishlist, we must act fast to add him to our squad before another club does so and make us regret missing out on his signature.

