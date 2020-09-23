Arsenal still want Championship star but have to sell another player first

Arsenal is still very interested in signing Brentford’s David Raya this summer, claims Football London.

The Gunners made the goalkeeper a transfer target in this transfer window after they lost Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

Martinez’s departure made the signing of a new goalkeeper imminent. The Gunners made their initial move for Raya, but the Bees turned them down and they have now signed former Dijon goalkeeper, Runar Alex Runarsson.

Despite the arrival of the Iceland international, Raya might still join Arsenal, claims the report.

However, it will only happen if the Gunners lose their current third choice, Matt Macey.

Macey will have expected to be promoted to second choice after Martinez left, but Arteta didn’t trust him that much and he has entered the final year of his Arsenal deal already.

If the Gunners can manage to find a team for him, the report says they will enter the market for a new top goalkeeper and Raya might become their player eventually.

Brentford has made it clear that Raya isn’t for sale, but the former Blackburn trainee wants a move to Arsenal and he might force their hands.

It remains to be seen if Macey will leave and if the Gunners will get their hands on Raya.