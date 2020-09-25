Arsenal still want ex-Premier League star that they have been linked with all summer

Arsenal is still interested in signing Philippe Coutinho this summer and the transfer might go through if the Gunners make their move, reports Sport via The Sun.

The Brazilian enjoyed the best spell of his career with Liverpool in the Premier League, but he left the Reds for a move to Barcelona in 2018.

He has struggled to replicate the form that he showed on Merseyside since he moved to Catalonia and he spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

He won the German Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League with the German side and has returned to Barcelona where he is wanted by Ronald Koeman.

The report, however, claims that although he is admired by Koeman, the financial situation of the Spanish giants means that they are open to selling him.

Arsenal remains keen on landing him according to the report and he might move to the Emirates on loan.

Barcelona has removed some of their top earners from their wage bill this summer and Coutinho is among the high earning players at the club.

Arsenal is looking to sign either Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar before the transfer window closes, however, they are struggling to raise the transfer fee for both players and landing Coutinho on loan might be a better option for them.