Arsenal still want Real Madrid man but the competition is getting serious

Arsenal pursued an interest in Marco Asensio in the last transfer window and the Spaniard was one player several clubs wanted to add to their squad.

Mikel Arteta eventually bolstered his attack with Gabriel Jesus and the little-known Marquinhos.

Jesus has been a key member of the team and he has developed well so far.

Marquinhos has not featured many times for the Gunners, but he seems to be a real talent.

The Gunners have made a stunningly impressive start to this term and it can only get better.

They know they must improve their squad to remain one of the best clubs in England until the end of the term.

Mundo Deportivo reports an update on Asensio’s future and they insist Arsenal remains in the running to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

However, the report adds that Barcelona has also joined the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the finest attackers we can add to our squad and he is very experienced at winning the biggest prizes in world football.

However, we might have to keep our position at the top of the league table to convince him we can match his ambition.

