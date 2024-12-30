Arsenal still wants Spanish goalie after failing in summer approach

Arsenal made a concerted effort to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol during the summer transfer window following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners had reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the young goalkeeper, but negotiations with his club proved to be a stumbling block. Espanyol insisted that Garcia would only be allowed to leave if Arsenal paid his full release clause, valued at approximately €30 million.

Arsenal ultimately decided against meeting the Spanish club’s demands, deeming the fee excessive for a backup goalkeeper. Instead, they opted to bring in Neto on loan from Bournemouth to provide depth between the posts. Despite missing out on Garcia, Arsenal has not abandoned their interest in the 22-year-old shot-stopper, who continues to impress with his performances in Spain.

According to a report from Mirror Football, Arsenal remains keen on revisiting a deal for Garcia and could reignite their pursuit during the summer transfer window. With Neto expected to return to Bournemouth at the end of his loan spell, the Gunners will once again be in the market for a goalkeeper, and Garcia remains a prominent name on their radar.

However, securing Garcia’s signature could prove more challenging this time around. The young keeper has shown significant progress this season, and his growing reputation has caught the attention of the Spanish national team setup. Reports suggest he could soon earn a call-up to the senior squad, a milestone that would not only elevate his status but also trigger an increase in his release clause. If that happens, Arsenal might need to reassess their willingness to invest heavily in the player or shift their focus to alternative targets.

Garcia’s development in La Liga highlights his potential to become a top goalkeeper, and his profile aligns with Arsenal’s long-term vision of nurturing young talent. However, the club must balance their interest with financial prudence. Overpaying for any player could limit their ability to strengthen other areas of the squad.