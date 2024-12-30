Arsenal still wants Spanish goalie after failing in summer approach

Arsenal made a concerted effort to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol during the summer transfer window following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners had reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the young goalkeeper, but negotiations with his club proved to be a stumbling block. Espanyol insisted that Garcia would only be allowed to leave if Arsenal paid his full release clause, valued at approximately €30 million.
Arsenal ultimately decided against meeting the Spanish club’s demands, deeming the fee excessive for a backup goalkeeper. Instead, they opted to bring in Neto on loan from Bournemouth to provide depth between the posts. Despite missing out on Garcia, Arsenal has not abandoned their interest in the 22-year-old shot-stopper, who continues to impress with his performances in Spain.
According to a report from Mirror Football, Arsenal remains keen on revisiting a deal for Garcia and could reignite their pursuit during the summer transfer window. With Neto expected to return to Bournemouth at the end of his loan spell, the Gunners will once again be in the market for a goalkeeper, and Garcia remains a prominent name on their radar.
However, securing Garcia’s signature could prove more challenging this time around. The young keeper has shown significant progress this season, and his growing reputation has caught the attention of the Spanish national team setup. Reports suggest he could soon earn a call-up to the senior squad, a milestone that would not only elevate his status but also trigger an increase in his release clause. If that happens, Arsenal might need to reassess their willingness to invest heavily in the player or shift their focus to alternative targets.
Garcia’s development in La Liga highlights his potential to become a top goalkeeper, and his profile aligns with Arsenal’s long-term vision of nurturing young talent. However, the club must balance their interest with financial prudence. Overpaying for any player could limit their ability to strengthen other areas of the squad.
It’s reallybeginning to look like Arteta only sees talent in Spain. No wonder Edu left the team.
Arteta is incapable of masking his bias, and that monolithic, myopic view will be the death of Arsenal if permitted to progress.
Yeah, right.
Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Odegaard, Calafiori, etc, etc, bloody Spaniards!
Followed by Martinelli, Saka, Havertz, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Timber and Tomiyasu – bloody Spaniards!! 😂😂😂
Odegaard is worth two mentions of course 🥴
Agree 😇🤣
That’s something I noticed with most head coaches.
They all ways have a preference from their birth Nation, The legendary Wenger really took the league by storm with his French contingent.
Ten Hog with his Dutch brigade, though am not sure where the Portuguese Fabio Viera fits in the gaffer scheme of things
Agree, we need more GK’s LB’s, CB’s for SURE. Starting XI of defensive players and pass the ball to Saka.
Karl Hein seems to be developing well on loan at Valladolid, so why break the bank for another young keeper
Anyway, no point breaking one’s head for what is nothing but press speculation