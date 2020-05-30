Arsenal still with the strongest interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey for much of this season.

The Ghanaian is one of Mikel Arteta’s main targets ahead of a summer that he hopes will strengthen his team for next season.

The midfielder is one of the most sought after players this summer with other teams in England and in other top European leagues looking to sign him.

The Gunners’ interest seems to have dropped in recent weeks with no new report talking about the progress being made in negotiations.

Some reports have even claimed that the Gunners have abandoned their pursuit because they cannot meet Atleti’s asking price.

However, a new report from Spain via AS is claiming that the Gunners remain the team with the strongest interest in the midfielder and that negotiations over the transfer would have gone smoothly but is being held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel Arteta is struggling with his options in midfield this season and the Spaniard might be forced to sell some of his current squad to fund the players that he thinks can get his team to the next level.

One midfielder that might be sold is Lucas Torreira, players from other positions might also be sold to make funds available.