“Arsenal stole him for that price!” Kevin Campbell glowing over new signing

Kevin Campbell has been won over by new Arsenal signing, Gabriel Magalhaes and he believes that the Brazilian is world-class.

Gabriel was signed from Lille in the last transfer window in a somewhat surprising move because the Brazilian had been linked with a move to other top teams.

Arsenal wanted a new centre-back that can solve their longstanding problems at the back, and it seems like they have finally found one.

Gabriel has been in fine form for the club since he made his move to north London.

When he has played for the club, he has hardly put a foot wrong and Campbell has been impressed by that.

After Gabriel’s fine performance for the club in their game against Manchester United at the weekend, Campbell claimed that Gabriel makes the players around him look better and that is an attribute of a world-class player.

“Finally Arsenal have got a centre-back who wants to defend, who likes to defend,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“You see Gabriel back there and he is making the players around him better. That is the sign of a top-class player.

“He is powerful, quick, strong, good on the ball and good in the air – Arsenal stole him for that price!

“That is an absolute steal because he is only going to get better. A very strong player that is only in his 20s. A signing that has hit the ground running straight away.”