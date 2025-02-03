Arsenal stood up and refused to be bullied by Man City and it was brilliant

When Man City equalised against us earlier in the season, Erling Haaland responded by throwing the ball against the back of Gabriel’s head.

I wasn’t one of those Gooners offended by the striker’s behaviour, which also involved him telling our manager to “be humble”. I appreciate the needle between clubs (as long as it doesn’t cross the line). I want to see players who care. Both managers tried post-game to play down any kind of animosity born out of the Etihad. Yet clearly, our dressing room had not forgotten September. Gabriel celebrated our opener by getting into Haaland’s face. Myles Lewis-Skelley copied the striker’s celebration—an incredible arrogance for an 18-year-old. The Norwegian was actually on his best behaviour. Others provoked would have run in the opposite direction after scoring. At one point, he went to help Gabriel off the ground, but our defender made it clear he didn’t accept his hand. If you were not aware of the history, you might have started to feel sorry for the 24-year-old. Technically, we antagonised the forward just like he did to us in Manchester.

By the letter of the law, Martin Keown wasn’t innocent two decades ago when he responded to a Van Nistelrooy penalty hitting the bar by jumping in front of the Dutchman. He and some of his peers deserved the fines they would get for their conduct at full-time. Yet why do you think it still gets talked about? Like Fabregas throwing the pizza, why is it remembered fondly?

Have you ever wondered why the TalkSport pundit has never apologised for his actions? Why did Mr Wenger not just defend his squad but, in private, was proud of his men? Because he knew he had a group who cared about the badge. It was evidence that the team were hurt by previous battles with United. It highlighted pride in the shirt and spirit. It demonstrated character, a refusal to ever be bullied. I much prefer that to Santos swapping shirts at half-time at Old Trafford or everyone laughing and high-fiving an international teammate standing opposite you in the tunnel.

When fans refer back to the famous Sir Alex / Mr Wenger rivalry, they refer to Keane vs Vieira, Pizza Gate, the Battle of Old Trafford. Moments that become immortal and live forever.

I asked, would we have the mentality on Sunday or be crippled by the fear of failure? Having watched Liverpool go 9 points clear, would the anxiety cripple a young locker room? Did we have enough leaders?

Gabriel was that leader. I used to associate him as a good centre-back, but he had a mistake in him. He has grown into a captain who doesn’t need to wear the armband. For over a decade, we were accused of being soft. We were educated to believe that our best talent was either doing us a favour by delaying a move elsewhere or aware that they were being forced to honour their contract while they waited for their deal to expire. Very few would have the personality to still hold a grudge. There wouldn’t have been the confidence to poke the bear out of fear of being made to look foolish. Instead of being intimidated, we wrote the narrative, refusing to even be helped back onto our feet because we wanted to stay in control. While how many teenagers play it safe and are preoccupied with not making a mistake? The audacity to mock one of the world’s best sharing the same pitch. How dare you!

This time we were not humble, and you know what? It was brilliant.

Dan Smith

