Arsenal storms to the top of the sustainable rankings table

Arsenal has been named the most sustainable club in the world as they are climbing the success ladder by making good decisions.

Mikel Arteta’s side is gradually reinventing itself as a force in English football after several seasons of mediocrity.

Under him, the team is taking the right approach, and it is working: They are now the second-strongest team in England.

They have reached this level without cutting corners and have built their success sustainably.

This is according to Football Observatory, which recently released its ranking of the world’s most sustainable clubs. The Gunners topped the list.

They top the rankings ahead of clubs from 59 other leagues, which is remarkable, as the rankings were carried out having considered the stability of their squad, age structure and contract policy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is another testament to the good work we are doing as a club, and we need to continue on this path.

There is still work to do before we become the top club in the country, but we are on a good path towards achieving that.

Mikel Arteta’s importance to our progress cannot be overstated, and we hope the club continues to support him as much as possible.

ADMIN COMMENT

