Arsenal strike-target claimed to have requested a transfer

Luka Jovic is claimed to have told Real Madrid that he wants a transfer away from the club, with Arsenal currently being linked with his signature.

The striker has failed to live up to his asking price after completing a move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 after the Galacticos reportedly shelled out €60 Million, and he cannot be enjoying this season as he has picked up around 84 minutes of action split across six different fixtures.

Both El Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS now report the fee paid by #RealMadrid for Luka Jovic as €60m, with 30% (€18m) going to Benfica. https://t.co/rXCeKa8qxN pic.twitter.com/nc5MeqArir — Football España (@footballespana_) June 4, 2019

Arsenal are now claimed to be considering bringing him to the Emirates Stadium as they look to freshen up their attack, with Alexandre Lacazette firmly expected to leave the club either in January or when his contract expires next summer.

Luka Jovic is now claimed to have requested an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu as he looks to get his career back on track after failing to settle in the Spanish capital, with Fichajes(via the DailyStar) adding that Arteta believes he could be an important player for our side.

Jovic’s signing could go either way, with him clearly having the potential to be a deadly outlet in attack, but you would imagine that we would be able to get him for a fraction of the price Madrid paid back in 2019.

Patrick