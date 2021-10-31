Arsenal strike-target’s arrival requested by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is claimed to have told the club to move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, a player also of interest to Arsenal.

The Serbia international is out of favour in the Spanish capital at present, with Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz both with more minutes in the central role than he has this season.

Despite his limited first-team football of late, he still retains some fans of his abilities, and a Premier League move could well be on the cards in the near future.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a new addition in attack, with Alexandre Lacazette’s future up in the air with his contract set to expire in the summer, and Jovic is one of a number of names being bandied about as a potential replacement.

His arrival could well be difficult to acquire however if reports by Fichajes prove to be true, with Jurgen Klopp claimed to have personally requested that Liverpool move up their interest in his signature. The same publication has previously claimed that Gunners boss Arteta has also placed him high on their wishlist also

The Reds do not currently operate with an out-and-out striker, with one of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino usually operating as a false nine at the spearhead of their attack, while Jovic would offer an alternative way to operate.

His signing could well be deemed a risk given his showing since joining Real Madrid however, and I’m not entirely sure it would be worth a bidding war with the Anfield club for his signature.

I’d be much more comfortable seeing a more consistent type targeted as a replacement for Laca, although every signing comes with an element of risk, and the Real striker could well be made available rather cheaply.

Patrick