Arsenal strike-target’s asking price slashed as signs point to a move

Odsonne Edouard looks certain to leave Celtic in 2021, and there are a number of reasons to get excited about a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move to sign the French Under-21 international prior to lockdown last March, but the club ended up agreeing terms over a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer and Alexandre Lacazette stayed put also.

Laca has just 18 months left on his current contract now, and I’m hearing nothing in regards to an extension being mooted, and he could well find himself making way, and his replacement could well be Edouard.

The 22 year-old has supposedly had his asking price cut from £40 Million down to £25 Million, as his contract also runs on until the summer of 2022.

Odsonne has recently moved to change agents, joining London-based Stellar Group, who also host Kieran Tierney, his former team-mate in Scotland.

The FootballInsider claims the striker is willing to wait until the summer for the right move however, instead of rushing to find a potential suitor this month, and that would appear to suit Arsenal given the recent return to form for Alexandre, and with Aubameyang struggling to find form.

Could Arsenal consider letting one of Auba or Laca go this month to make room for Edouard? Does a move to Arsenal appear on the cards?

Patrick