Arsenal striker aiming to ‘surprise the world’ with his Arsenal team

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists that he and his teammates are working hard to end their goal drought of late, before adding that he hopes his Arsenal side can ‘surprise the world’.

The Gunners are under a bit of a cloud at present, having picked up only four points from their last five Premier League matches, scoring just once in those.

Aubameyang is credited with the only goal, which came from the penalty spot at Old Trafford in a 1-0 win, but the problem appears to be on those created those chances, as opposed to blaming the strikers solely for the lack of goals.

The Gabon international insists that his team are working hard to fix their lack of goals, before claiming his side have the players to climb to the ‘level we want’.

“The biggest problem the club is facing right now is the lack of goals,” Aubameyang told AfriqueSports. “But the manager and the rest of the players are trying to overcome this problem.

“Even though the results have not been good recently, we still hope that in the near future everything will be fine and we will surprise the world. We have the players that will take us to the level we want to get to.”

Even the best of teams endure blips from time to time, for one reason or another, but the big task is how to end the bad run.

Will the team need a little bit of luck to overturn their torrid form?

Patrick