Arsenal striker aiming to ‘surprise the world’ with his Arsenal team

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists that he and his teammates are working hard to end their goal drought of late, before adding that he hopes his Arsenal side can ‘surprise the world’.
The Gunners are under a bit of a cloud at present, having picked up only four points from their last five Premier League matches, scoring just once in those.
Aubameyang is credited with the only goal, which came from the penalty spot at Old Trafford in a 1-0 win, but the problem appears to be on those created those chances, as opposed to blaming the strikers solely for the lack of goals.
The Gabon international insists that his team are working hard to fix their lack of goals, before claiming his side have the players to climb to the ‘level we want’.
“The biggest problem the club is facing right now is the lack of goals,” Aubameyang told AfriqueSports. “But the manager and the rest of the players are trying to overcome this problem.
“Even though the results have not been good recently, we still hope that in the near future everything will be fine and we will surprise the world. We have the players that will take us to the level we want to get to.”
Even the best of teams endure blips from time to time, for one reason or another, but the big task is how to end the bad run.
Will the team need a little bit of luck to overturn their torrid form?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
indeed we have the players but a wannabe coach making a total mess!
leno
bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierny
Partey Xhaka
Ozil
Pepe Auba Saka
That is the best overall team in EPL.
We missed Partey to complete Puzzle, but removed Ozil when he finally has his back covered allowing him to play his game, create, pass & score, lounge attacks…
what have we been missing? A player as Ozil to fire our attack!
Every coach in football must be in total shock, ban your own player when he finally can provide what we precisly need!
Arteta is a total failure and has no brain to ever be a coach..
He should have decency to resign before to make a totat dumb ass of himself.
So embarrassing! Dressing as Pep; think he is a top coach. Pathetic!
I have not seen such bile and venom against a manager like this since from the Wenger out days. Can I ask what Arteta did to you for to hate him so much?
Sorry to disagree with some of your post Mogunna, especially the last sentence.
MA cannot possibly be trying to copy PG, as he hasn’t got the same kind of owner, who sees money as no object.
Unless MA has someone in mind to sign in January to start creating chances and assists, he will have to review his MO stance – if neither come to fruition, buckle down for the most boring and defensive season for a long long time.