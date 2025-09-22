Arsenal Striker Gyökeres Criticised After Anonymous City Display

In big games, against Manchester United and then Liverpool, Viktor Gyökeres failed to make his presence felt. Since then, he has faced accusations of going missing when it matters most. Pundits such as Troy Deeney and Gary Neville have been quick to point out that the Swede tends to disappear in high-stakes fixtures.

Arsenal v City: Another missed chance

Arsenal versus Manchester City was another big occasion and a prime opportunity for the £63.5 million summer signing to silence his critics. Sadly, that was not the case.

Across 90 minutes, Gyökeres managed just 24 touches, generated 0.00 expected goals and 0.01 expected assists, and failed to register a single shot, despite Arsenal racking up 12 attempts. He struggled to impose himself, and his numbers told the story:

90 minutes played

0 goals or assists

0 shots

8 passes completed

0% ground duels won

50% aerial duels won

0% successful dribbles

13 times possession lost

Media reacts

So, what did the press make of Gyökeres’ performance?

The Daily Star wrote:

“Painfully slow at times and looking potentially short on fitness, he laboured from start to finish, providing an unfortunate contrast to Haaland. Handled comfortably by the visitors.”

Football London echoed those thoughts:

“Again, in the first half, he struck an isolated figure, and one could not help but think back to Kai Havertz and his importance, dropping in during these types of games.

“It took until the 70th minute for Arsenal to try a low driven pass through the frontman, which brought about a corner.”

The Sun added:

“Heavy touches, ill-timed runs in behind and very little signs of him testing Donnarumma.

“Again, the big Swede did not have brilliant service, but it only takes one chance to score, as Haaland showed, and he was struggling to carve one out of nothing.

“These sorts of games were the reason he was bought, but he is yet to prove his worth.”

While it is unfair to pin the blame solely on Gyökeres, given the lack of support and service up front, Mikel Arteta must find a way to play into his strengths. Even so, the ex-Sporting striker can and should do better. The criticism should fuel his desire to respond and prove he belongs on the biggest stage.

Arteta himself admitted that Arsenal need to provide more for Gyokeres.

What does Arteta need to do to bring Gyokeres in?

