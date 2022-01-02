Arsenal striker in talks over potential move to Germany

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

The 22 year-old is into the final months of his current deal in north London, and doesn’t appear to be any closer to signing a new deal at the Emirates.

With just six months remaining on his current terms, he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs over a prospective move at the end of his contract, and Bayer Leverkusen are claimed by the DailyMail to have begun talks already.

Arsenal fans have mixed reviews on Eddie. Many believe that Folarin Balogun should be playing ahead of him, despite Nketiah having the more experience and showing more in the chances they’ve been given, and with him earning his way into the record books by breaking Alan Shearer’s England Under-21 record for most goals.

I personally believe that we would be better of keeping Nketiah, and even believe he should be given more minutes to prove his worth in the first-team, and with Aubameyang unavailable over the coming weeks, he should well get his chance. Whether he will get enough minutes to be happy to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer at this point seems unlikely however, but I’m not wholly convinced that he actually wants to leave the club.

Can you see any chance of Nketiah signing a new deal? Do you believe that Balogun should be the one getting the chances in the first-team?

Patrick

