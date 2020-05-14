Arsenal striker named as on a par with Lewandowski

Bernd Leno has named Arsenal team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as on the same level as Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The Gabonese international is currently being linked with a possible exit in the coming window, although fans are said to be convinced that the striker is set to extend his current deal.

Regardless of what the future holds for Aubameyang, he remains an Arsenal player at present, and will play a key role in the remainder of our campaign, and you can hardly argue that anyone in the Premier League is as deadly in front of goal, nor is as important to their team as Aubameyang has been for us this season.

Leno has backed up the above by naming him as the best striker in the league, claiming Lewandowski was on his level in Germany.

‘It was always very hard to play against Auba! In Germany, like in England, he was the best striker in the league with Lewandowski,’ he said.

‘Every time he scored a lot of goals and sometimes against me as well. It was very hard to play against him.

‘But I’m very happy that he’s now on my team and that the other keepers are in the bad position I was in!

‘I think he’s the best striker in the Premier League – I’m so happy he’s our captain.’

We all hope that Aubameyang will be staying on as our captain into next season, as he will no doubt be a big boost to our project moving forward, and his extended stay should be a recipe for success as we target a return to the top four next season.

Bernd Leno will also be key in our push to return to the Champions League places, but could the pair even help us make a resurgence this season? Is Aubameyang on his own at the top of the Premier League’s top strikers?

Patrick