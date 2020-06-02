Arsenal striker named as priority replacement for Argentine star

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been named as Inter Milan’s supposed first choice to replace Lautaro Martinez this summer, should the Argentine leave the club that is.

The Argentine striker has attracted interest from a host of clubs this term, including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City, but is most strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, who is supposedly his favoured destination.

His departure from Inter would leave a hole in their side, and one that would need filling. Mauro Icardi was also recently confirmed as being sold to Paris Saint-Germain, which paired with Martinez’s departure could well see them have a more than healthy transfer budget to work with, regardless of the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

Most clubs are expected to be in view of strict budgets going into the coming window, with football having been suspended for months, followed by the loss of the majority of match-day income thanks to football having to be played behind closed doors, if at all.

Inter may well hold an advantage this summer thanks to their impressive transfer record of late, and MundoDeportivo (via The Daily Star) are claiming that they will prioritise the arrival of Lacazette, should Lautaro get his move.

The Frenchman’s future has been speculated in recent months, with his contract set to enter into the final two years this month, while his strike-partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also linked with a move.

Lacazette could well have tarnished his relationship with the club last month however, with his use of Nitrous Oxide striking the headlines, something the club had warned him over previously.

Should Arsenal cash-in on Lacazette?

Patrick