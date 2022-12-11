Arsenal striker Nketiah has ‘been working hard’ to fill in for Jesus by Michelle

Arsenal’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery after suffering a serious injury at the FIFA World Cup tournament in Dubai, as has been much reported, but with their star striker out of action for the medium term (around 3 months) Mikel Arteta obviously has options to consider.

One would assume that Arteta’s obvious choice would be Martinelli in the first instance, though rumours abound around Arsenal signing young Ukranian midfielder Mykhalo Mudryk, with nothing confirmed by Arsenal as yet.

Meanwhile Eddie Nketiah is desperate for the opportunity to impress in the centre-forward role saying:

Of course, it is an opportunity for myself. These things happen in football, unfortunately, so you’ve just got to be ready for the moment when it comes. I have been working hard, I’ve been working hard all season and I’m sure when I get the opportunity I’ll be able to come in and help the team.

An Arsenal player from the age of 16, 23 year old Nketiah scored 24 goals in both of his first two seasons in the Gunners youth squad, then was moved up to the first-team at the age of 18, with Arsenal saying he is: Fast, hard-working with fantastic movement.

Nketiah has featured in 19 games for Arsenal this season so far and been in the starting XI for all of Arsenal’s Europa League and Carabao Cup matches, while coming on as a substitute on 12 occasions in the Premier League. He has notched up three goals and an assist in the cup competitions, but is yet to get going in the league this season. Could this be his golden opportunity?

It will be interesting to see what Arteta does as Arsenal gear up for a return to Premier League action in the coming weeks.