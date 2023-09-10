Arsenal striker rated highly among goal-scorers in the Premier League

Gabriel Jesus has been in the Premier League since 2017 when he first joined Manchester City and the Brazilian has proven to be a top player.

He moved to Arsenal last season and has been a key member of the squad since that time.

Every Premier League club has a striker in their squad and has continued to recruit even more to help their goal-scoring problems.

The competition has some of the game’s most expensive strikers, and Give Me Sport has rated the various attackers.

They kept Erling Haaland aside in the rankings as the Norwegian is in a world of his own and ranked other strikers from A-D, A being the best in the league and D being the worst.

They placed Jesus in Category B and added:

“Gabriel Jesus caused plenty of debate among the Saturday Social panel but they eventually decided to put Arsenal’s Brazilian forward in category B.

“The 26-year-old scored 11 Premier League goals and registered seven assists during his debut season with the Gunners.

“His best return in a single Premier League campaign came during the 2019-20 season, when he netted 14 goals and provided eight assists for Manchester City.”



Jesus is easily one of the best goal-scorers in the Premier League now. He could have scored even more goals for us if he had not been injured for some parts of last season.

In this campaign, we trust him to deliver for us and he is a player defenders worry about in matches.

